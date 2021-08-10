Nuvoco Vistas IPO subscribed 22% so far on second day

Cement major Nuvoco Vistas Corporation's initial public offering (IPO) opened for subscription on Monday and will close on Wednesday, August 11. The Rs 5,000-crore IPO of Mumbai-based Nuvoco comprises fresh issuance of 263.16 lakh shares, worth Rs 1,500 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of 614.04 lakh shares, worth Rs 3,500 crore.

The issue was subscribed 22 percent as it received bids for 1.40 crore equity shares till now on August 10, the second day of bidding.

The portion set aside for retail investors is subscribed 38 percent and that of non-institutional investors is subscribed three percent. Qualified institutional investors have put in bids for 10 percent of the reserved portion.

The company set a price band of Rs 560-570 for the issue. Investors can bid for shares in multiples of 26 units. At the upper end of the price band, one lot will cost investors Rs 14,820.

The company has already raised Rs 1,500 crore from anchor investors on August 6. Nuvoco Vistas intends to utilise the net proceeds of Rs 1,350 crore from the fresh issue for repaying (in part or full) of certain borrowings and general corporate purposes.

The company is promoted by Dr Karsanbhai K Patel and is associated with the Nirma Group. The Nirma Group forayed into the cement business in 2014 through a greenfield cement plant in Nimbol. Thereafter, as a part of the Nirma Group, it has grown the cement businesses, through acquisitions such as the Indian cement business of LafargeHolcim in 2016 and NU Vista in 2020.