Nuvoco Vistas IPO: Aim to raise EBITDA/tonne by 25%, says management

Cement major Nuvoco Vistas Corporation expects to clear all its intangible liabilities in the coming quarters and aims to improve its operating performance with cost savings. The company’s management said that it would be able to save costs with synergy benefits between the two firms and aims to raise its EBITDA per tonne by at least 25 percent due to cost savings.

Jayakumar Krishnaswamy, MD, and Hiren Patel, Chairman of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, spoke to CNBC-TV18 about the company’s business plans, going forward.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation's initial public offering (IPO) opened today (Monday) for subscription and will close on Wednesday, August 11. The Rs 5,000-crore IPO of the Nirma group company comprises fresh issuance of 263.16 lakh shares, worth Rs 1,500 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of 614.04 lakh shares, worth Rs 3,500 crore. The company is offering shares in the price band of Rs 560-570.

Patel specified that the debt has peaked out and by FY23-end, they are looking at less than 1.2 EBITDA multiples, so that is very low-level debt for any manufacturing business.

The company would do about 25 million tonnes cement by the end of this year. Talking about the scalability in terms of capacity, going forward, Patel said, “We have enough limestone to put up another 12-15 million tonnes of cement capacities.”

Patel also said that the company will also not see any major capex for the next 12-18 months and does not have any plan to expand in the south region for the time being.

Talking about synergy benefits and cost savings, Krishnaswamy said, when we combine Emami with Nuvoco, we find number of levers by which we can get synergy benefits, one is on the revenue side, on the cost side, then we have the sourcing synergies as well as the maximisation of fiscal benefits.

He further added, “I'll just give a flavour of this agenda, the big one being launching of our composite segment and East using the newest facility. Now we can make any of the premium products in all the states in East that should give us a huge focus on premium products for the company. For the cost side, in each of the states, we are looking at close to 50 kilometres reduction in primary freight, which will translate into rupees per tonne and also the clink of freight will reduce. With 7 million tonnes of additional capacity coming in, we are envisaging huge sourcing benefits.

“All in all, we're looking at last year's EBITDA levels, which we were close to Rs 1000 per tonne, we are targeting close to 20% improvement in internal levers coming out to the synergies between the two companies,” he explained.

