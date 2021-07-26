Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • market>
    • Nuvoco Vistas gets SEBI nod for Rs 5,000-crore IPO

    Nuvoco Vistas gets SEBI nod for Rs 5,000-crore IPO

    Profile image
    By CNBC-TV18 | IST (Published)
    Mini

    A large initial public offering (IPO) from the cement sector is soon to be launched from the house of Nirma Group after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) approves Nuvoco Vistas' Rs 5000 crore issue. CNBC-TV18 learnt that the company is eyeing a valuation of Rs 20,000 crore.

    A large initial public offering (IPO) from the cement sector is soon to be launched from the house of Nirma Group after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) approves Nuvoco Vistas' Rs 5000 crore issue.
    CNBC-TV18 learnt that the company is eyeing a valuation of Rs 20,000 crore.
    Nirma Group’s cement arm Nuvoco Vistas is about to launch its IPO on August 9, 2021 and eyes Rs 20,000 crore valuation post dilution, sources tell Moneycontrol.
    Nuvoco Vistas’ Rs 5000 crore public issuance recently got market regulator, SEBI’s approval.
    Company’s DRHP stated that the company plans a primary issuance of Rs 1,500 crore, and offer for sale (OFS) by promoters at Rs 3,500 crore for its Rs 5,000 crore IPO.
    The cement major looks to use Rs 1,350 crore IPO proceeds for paring down debt.
    Over the last few years the company has beefed up its cement capacity through acquisition of assets from Emami and Lafarge and has the current capacity of 24 million tonnes to be scaled up to 26 million tonnes.
    Nuvoco Vistas is the 5th largest cement company in India by manufacturing capacity.
    Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Nisha Poddar for more details.
    (Edited by : Aditi Gautam)
    Tags
    Previous Article

    The Week Ahead: Key events that will guide Dalal Street investors this week

    Next Article

    Buy, sell, or hold ICICI Bank shares post Q1 earnings? Here's what brokerages say

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    SBI Life Insura1,076.65 26.20 2.49
    Bajaj Finserv13,525.05 323.85 2.45
    Hindalco400.05 8.30 2.12
    Divis Labs4,921.15 96.40 2.00
    UltraTechCement7,616.70 126.40 1.69
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Finserv13,525.35 324.75 2.46
    UltraTechCement7,605.05 116.10 1.55
    Sun Pharma703.55 9.55 1.38
    Titan Company1,722.55 21.90 1.29
    Tata Steel1,298.10 16.20 1.26
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    JSW Steel704.55 -13.00 -1.81
    Wipro590.45 -8.70 -1.45
    Reliance2,076.85 -28.85 -1.37
    SBI423.30 -5.60 -1.31
    M&M754.30 -9.90 -1.30
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    SBI423.30 -5.85 -1.36
    Reliance2,077.70 -27.50 -1.31
    M&M754.35 -9.50 -1.24
    Tech Mahindra1,120.05 -10.25 -0.91
    Larsen1,597.85 -14.15 -0.88

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.41750.01750.02
    Euro-Rupee87.76400.15800.18
    Pound-Rupee102.68700.37500.37
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67460.00160.23
    View More