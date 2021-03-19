NSE’s Kohinoor data centre in Mumbai under probe: Report Updated : March 19, 2021 04:46 PM IST A massive technical glitch on February 24 led to an abrupt halt in trading as the National Stock Exchange shut down for four hours On March 4, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had directed SEBI to submit its investigation report in 21 days Published : March 19, 2021 04:46 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply