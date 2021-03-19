  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market

NSE’s Kohinoor data centre in Mumbai under probe: Report

Updated : March 19, 2021 04:46 PM IST

A massive technical glitch on February 24 led to an abrupt halt in trading as the National Stock Exchange shut down for four hours
On March 4, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had directed SEBI to submit its investigation report in 21 days
NSE’s Kohinoor data centre in Mumbai under probe: Report
Published : March 19, 2021 04:46 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

AT-1 bonds: SEBI may amend valuation rule

AT-1 bonds: SEBI may amend valuation rule

Skoda launches compact SUV Kushaq; plans to sell 1 lakh cars in India annually

Skoda launches compact SUV Kushaq; plans to sell 1 lakh cars in India annually

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty ends 1% higher, snapping 5 sessions of losses; FMCG, metal stocks surge

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty ends 1% higher, snapping 5 sessions of losses; FMCG, metal stocks surge

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement