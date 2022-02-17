Saying he would not comment on who the 'yogi' was, Damodaran said the SEBI’s observations were on transgressions of the SEC. An EY report has claimed the yogi was Subramanian himself. Damodaran said the SEBI needs to see if adequate checks and balances are in place and should revisit the powers given to individuals. SEBI should change the public interest directors, he said.

Former S ecurities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman M Damodaran has spoken out on the lapses at the National Stock Exchange (NSE), on its former CEO Chitra Ramkrishna, and the mysterious Himalayan yogi.

" T here have been multiple corporate governance failures at NSE and this impacts the credibility of India’s capital markets. Confidential information was being passed on to persons not entitled to receive it," Damodaran told CNBC-TV18 in an exclusive interview.

Questioning the onboarding of Anand Subramanian, he asked: "Where did Anand Subramanian come into the picture? Who pushed his candidature? these are questions that need to be looked into. I suspect there is much more than the SEBI order."

Saying he would not comment on who the 'yogi' was, Damodaran said the SEBI’s observations were on transgressions of the SEC. An EY report has claimed the yogi was Subramanian himself.

"Everyone seemed to know what was happening, but no one thought it fit to challenge. No one seemed to bother, no one questioned Subramaniam’s phenomenal powers. We should look at what safeguards need to be put in place to prevent these failures," he said, underlining t he NSE board should have questioned when management actions didn’t measure up.

"We need to find out how governance lapses happened in NSE. This will need to be thoroughly investigated. SEBI is questioning why confidential information was passed on to outsiders," he said.

“I worry much more about what the NSE board did or did not do. The SEBI needs to see if adequate checks and balances are in place. Board should revisit the powers given to individuals. SEBI should change the public interest directors," he said.

"NSE should look at all those names in the SEBI order and take them out. People on the periphery should be read out the riot act," he said.

The income tax department searched Ramkrishna's residences on Thursday. The search comes days after SEBI imposed a penalty of Rs 3 crore on Ramkrishna for sharing confidential information with an unknown person and hiring-related irregularities.

As per the SEBI report, Ramkrishna was being guided by a Himalayan 'yogi' on Anand Subramanian's compensation decisions. Subramanian, who had no exposure to capital markets and was a mid-level manager at Balmer and Lawrie earning Rs 15 lakh per annum, was onboarded at NSE with a Rs 1.68-crore package.

Commenting on the lapses, Tarun Bhatia, managing director and head of South Asia in the Forensic Investigations and Intelligence practice of Kroll, said: "SEBI’s order gives confidence to those who have been quiet so far. This is a good opportunity to use these cases as examples; banning from the capital market is what one could do."

Bhatia said the case should not be just a knock on the knuckles, and examples should be set.