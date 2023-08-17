NSE to rejig stocks in 35 indices — ACC, FSN E-Commerce to be dropped from Nifty Next 50

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday, August 17, announced the replacement of stocks in 35 indices, including Nifty Next 50, Nifty 500, Nifty 100, Nifty Midcap 150, Nifty Smallcap 250, Nifty Midcap Select, Nifty Midcap 50.

However, no changes are being made in Nifty 50 and Nifty50 Equal Weight indices, the company said.

Among sectoral indices, there will be changes in Nifty Media, Nifty Realty, Nifty MidSmall Financial Services, and Nifty MidSmall Healthcare, while under thematic segment, indices like Nifty Commodities, Nifty Housing, Nifty India Consumption, Nifty India Defence and Nifty India Manufacturing will also see replacement of stocks.

"The Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (Equity) has decided to make the replacement of stocks in various indices. These changes shall become effective from September 29, 2023 (close of September 28, 2023)," the National Stock Exchange said in its circular.

Punjab National Bank, Shriram Finance, Trent, TVS Motor Company, and Zydus Lifesciences are going to replace ACC, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, HDFC Asset Management Company, Indus Towers, and Page Industries in the Nifty Next 50.

Allcargo Logistics, Alok Industries, Gillette India, and Glenmark Life Sciences will be included in the Nifty 500, while BASF India, Garware Technical Fibres, Godrej Agrovet, and Greenpanel Industries will be removed from the same index.

In Nifty MidSmall Financial Services, Punjab National Bank and Shriram Finance will be excluded, while HDFC Asset Management Company and IIFL Finance will be included in the index.

Also, no changes are being made in Nifty Auto, Nifty Bank, Nifty Consumer Durables, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Financial Services 25/50, Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Healthcare, Nifty IT, Nifty Metal, Nifty Oil & Gas, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Private Bank and Nifty PSU Bank indices.

NSE Indices also revised the eligibility criteria for several sectoral indices, including Nifty Auto, Nifty Bank, Nifty IT, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Pharma.