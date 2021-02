The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is facing technical glitch at certain places. The glitch occurred as rates on NSE stopped updating at 10.08 am leading to the closure of the F&O segment by 11.40 am and the cash market by 11.43 am.

We are working on restoring the systems as soon as possible. In view of the above, all the segments have been closed at 11:40 and will be restored as soon as issue is resolved. — NSEIndia (@NSEIndia) February 24, 2021

"NSE has multiple telecom links with two service providers to ensure redundancy and we have received communication from both the telecom service providers that there are issues with their links due to which there is an impact on NSE system. We are working on restoring the systems as soon as possible. In view of the above all the segments have been closed at 11.40 and will be restored as soon as issue is resolved," said the NSE spokesperson.

It was further informed that while the pre-opening session will start at 1 pm the normal trading will commence at 1:15 pm.

Nifty 50 along with all sectoral indices on NSE have not made any movement since 10.08 am. It stood at 14,820.45-level up by 112.65 points or 0.77%. The index witnessed 35 advances and 15 declines.

“I am guessing they (NSE) are redoing their beginning of the day process because every time you close exchange and restart, you will have a bunch of processes to follow which potentially can take some time and that’s what is happening right now… In all likelihood, all the open orders that were placed until now will be cancelled and when the market will reopen people will have to place orders again,” said Nithin Kamath of Zerodha.

This is not the first time such problems are hitting the stock exchange. It faced tech issues several times last year.

-with agency inputs.