CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsNSE, Maharashtra govt and Moneybee Institute signs MoU to create financial literacy among investors

NSE, Maharashtra govt and Moneybee Institute signs MoU to create financial literacy among investors

NSE, Maharashtra govt and Moneybee Institute signs MoU to create financial literacy among investors
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 15, 2023 5:06:46 PM IST (Published)

The Tripartite MoU also aims to create awareness about the various aspects of investing in the Capital Markets to enable investors to make informed investment decisions, avoiding risks in Ponzi schemes and falling prey to cyber frauds.

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Maharashtra's Higher and Technical Education Department (HTED) and Moneybee Institute Pvt Ltd, based in Nagpur, on Thursday. The purpose of this tripartite MoU is to enhance financial literacy among investors in the state.

Live Tv

Loading...

The agreement also aims to raise awareness about various aspects of investing in the capital markets, enabling investors to make well-informed decisions, avoid risks associated with Ponzi schemes, and protect themselves from falling victim to cyber frauds.
Devendra Fadnavis, the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, expressed the state government's support for the signed MoU and emphasised the importance of financial literacy in today's times.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X