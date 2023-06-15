NSE, Maharashtra govt and Moneybee Institute signs MoU to create financial literacy among investors

The Tripartite MoU also aims to create awareness about the various aspects of investing in the Capital Markets to enable investors to make informed investment decisions, avoiding risks in Ponzi schemes and falling prey to cyber frauds.

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Maharashtra's Higher and Technical Education Department (HTED) and Moneybee Institute Pvt Ltd, based in Nagpur, on Thursday. The purpose of this tripartite MoU is to enhance financial literacy among investors in the state.

The agreement also aims to raise awareness about various aspects of investing in the capital markets, enabling investors to make well-informed decisions, avoid risks associated with Ponzi schemes, and protect themselves from falling victim to cyber frauds.

Devendra Fadnavis, the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, expressed the state government's support for the signed MoU and emphasised the importance of financial literacy in today's times.