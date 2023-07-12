NSE shifts Bank Nifty weekly contracts from Thursday to Wednesday

Effective September 4, 2023, the expiry day of Bank Nifty weekly contracts will shift from Thursday to Wednesday, bringing notable changes for traders and market participants.

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) on Wednesday (July 12) announced a revision on the expiry day of Bank Nifty (BANKNIFTY) index options.

Effective September 4, 2023, the expiry day of Bank Nifty weekly contracts will shift from Thursday to Wednesday, bringing notable changes for traders and market participants, the exchange said,

By providing an additional trading day, the revised schedule allows market participants to adjust their positions and manage risk more effectively.

Under the revised rules, all existing weekly contracts with a Thursday expiry will be transitioned to a Wednesday expiry on September 1, 2023, at the end of the trading day. Consequently, the first Wednesday weekly expiry for Bank Nifty contracts will occur on September 6, 2023.

Traders should note that the change exclusively pertains to the expiry day of Bank Nifty's weekly contracts, while the expiry days for monthly and quarterly contracts remain unaffected.

Monthly contracts will continue to expire on the last Thursday of the respective expiry month, while quarterly contracts will adhere to the March, June, September, and December cycles.

The revised expiry day for Bank Nifty's weekly contracts will be Wednesday of every week, excluding the expiry week of the monthly contract. In the event that Wednesday falls on a trading holiday, the expiry day will be shifted to the preceding trading day.

The contract expires which will be available in BANKNIFTY index options on the trading date of September 4, 2023, are given below: