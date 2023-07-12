NSE shifts Bank Nifty weekly contracts from Thursday to Wednesday

Effective September 4, 2023, the expiry day of Bank Nifty weekly contracts will shift from Thursday to Wednesday, bringing notable changes for traders and market participants.
The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) on Wednesday (July 12) announced a revision on the expiry day of Bank Nifty (BANKNIFTY) index options.
Effective September 4, 2023, the expiry day of Bank Nifty weekly contracts will shift from Thursday to Wednesday, bringing notable changes for traders and market participants, the exchange said,
By providing an additional trading day, the revised schedule allows market participants to adjust their positions and manage risk more effectively.
Under the revised rules, all existing weekly contracts with a Thursday expiry will be transitioned to a Wednesday expiry on September 1, 2023, at the end of the trading day. Consequently, the first Wednesday weekly expiry for Bank Nifty contracts will occur on September 6, 2023.
Traders should note that the change exclusively pertains to the expiry day of Bank Nifty's weekly contracts, while the expiry days for monthly and quarterly contracts remain unaffected.
Monthly contracts will continue to expire on the last Thursday of the respective expiry month, while quarterly contracts will adhere to the March, June, September, and December cycles.
The revised expiry day for Bank Nifty's weekly contracts will be Wednesday of every week, excluding the expiry week of the monthly contract. In the event that Wednesday falls on a trading holiday, the expiry day will be shifted to the preceding trading day.
The contract expires which will be available in BANKNIFTY index options on the trading date of September 4, 2023, are given below:
|Contract
|Current Expiry & Maturity date
|Revised Expiry & Maturity date
|Remarks
|Weekly 1
|07-Sept-23
|06-Sept-23
|Revision
|Weekly 2
|14-Sept-23
|13-Sept-23
|Revision
|Weekly 3
|21-Sept-23
|20-Sept-23
|Revision
|Monthly - Near Month
|28-Sept-23
|-
|No Change
|Weekly 4
|05-Oct-23
|04-Oct-23
|Revision
|Monthly - Middle Month
|26-Oct-23
|-
|No Change
|Monthly - Far Month
|30-Nov-23
|-
|No Change
|Quarterly 1
|28-Dec-23
|-
|No Change
|Quarterly 2
|28-Mar-24
|-
|No Change
|Quarterly 3
|27-Jun-24
|-
|No Change
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
One in four jobs at high risk due to AI, finds OECD study — A look at changing skill needs
Jul 12, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Tax Talks | More access to cancer drug, moral tax on gaming — here's why the 50th GST council meeting triggered action
Jul 12, 2023 IST6 Min Read
Legal Digest | Tax administration smells rat in mind-boggling share premiums
Jul 12, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Healthy India | Ending AIDS by 2030 — know the emerging threats that may leave this goal unattainable
Jul 12, 2023 IST5 Min Read