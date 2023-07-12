NSE shifts Bank Nifty weekly contracts from Thursday to Wednesday

Effective September 4, 2023, the expiry day of Bank Nifty weekly contracts will shift from Thursday to Wednesday, bringing notable changes for traders and market participants.

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) on Wednesday (July 12) announced a revision on the expiry day of Bank Nifty (BANKNIFTY) index options.

Effective September 4, 2023, the expiry day of Bank Nifty weekly contracts will shift from Thursday to Wednesday, bringing notable changes for traders and market participants, the exchange said,

By providing an additional trading day, the revised schedule allows market participants to adjust their positions and manage risk more effectively.