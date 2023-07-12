CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsNSE shifts Bank Nifty weekly contracts from Thursday to Wednesday

NSE shifts Bank Nifty weekly contracts from Thursday to Wednesday

NSE shifts Bank Nifty weekly contracts from Thursday to Wednesday
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 12, 2023 11:49:40 PM IST (Published)

Effective September 4, 2023, the expiry day of Bank Nifty weekly contracts will shift from Thursday to Wednesday, bringing notable changes for traders and market participants.

Share Market Live


The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) on Wednesday (July 12) announced a revision on the expiry day of Bank Nifty (BANKNIFTY) index options.
Effective September 4, 2023, the expiry day of Bank Nifty weekly contracts will shift from Thursday to Wednesday, bringing notable changes for traders and market participants, the exchange said,
By providing an additional trading day, the revised schedule allows market participants to adjust their positions and manage risk more effectively.
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X