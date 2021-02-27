  • SENSEX
NSE 'regrets' trading halt, defends decision to not move to recovery site

Updated : February 27, 2021 10:09 AM IST

In the face of severe criticism over Wednesday's four-hour-long trading halt, the National Stock Exchange said on Friday that it sincerely regrets the incident.
At a time when questions are being raised as to why the disaster recovery site did not come to the rescue during the incident, the NSE said that it took the decision of not migrating to the recovery platform after detailed consultation and evaluation.
