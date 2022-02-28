NSE probe expands to those who made unlawful gains: Report 

The ongoing investigation into the colocation scam and related governance issues at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) is now going to look at the entities who made unlawful gains due to illegal activities. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will now expand its probe to the unlawful gains made from the leakage of data in the colocation scam by entities and individuals, reported the Mint.

The probe was started in 2018 after multiple whistleblowers alleged massive discrepancies in the colocation facility used by the country’s largest stock exchange as well those surrounding the appointment of Anand Subramanian to group operating officer (GOO) of the NSE.

So far, the probe has been unable to pin down the exact identities of those who benefitted from misgovernance at the NSE, but now the probe seeks to identify and recover the amounts that they may have made. The Income Tax Department has already made searches in this regard earlier in the month.

It has been hard to make an estimation about the size of the scam and the number of entities involved “because the brokers who gained from these illegal activities would have divided orders across front entities so as not to arouse suspicion,” explained Santosh Nair of CNBC-TV18.

“Once someone had access to the entire order book ahead of the market, all he or she had to do was share that data with accomplices and split the trades. According to whistleblowers, the players with this advantage were easily making between Rs 50-100 crore cumulatively every day. Also, they allege that some of the players involved in this scam were foreign institutional investors. So a lot of money has ‘legally’ gone out of the country,” he added.