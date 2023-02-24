NSE arm launches India's first Municipal Bond Index

At present, the index consists of 28 municipal bonds issued by 10 issuers. All of the present constituents have a credit rating in the AA category. The index constituents are assigned weights in accordance with their outstanding amount.

NSE Indices Ltd, arm of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), on Friday announced the launch of country's first ever municipal bond index. Nifty India Municipal Bond Index was launched at a Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) workshop on Municipal Debt Securities in Bengaluru. The index will track performance of the municipal bonds issued by Indian municipal corporations.

At present, the index consists of 28 municipal bonds issued by 10 issuers. All of the present constituents have a credit rating in the AA category. The index constituents are assigned weights in accordance with their outstanding amount.

The index, which will be reviewed quarterly, is computed using the total return methodology including price return and coupon return. The index has a base date of January 1, 2021, and a base value of 1,000.

Indian municipal bond market show a push when the Sebi's Issue and Listing of Municipal Debt Securities Regulations, 2015 came into effect. The raised money helps municipal corporations fund new projects and in turn improve civic infrastructure. It also encourages them to become financially disciplined and governance oriented.

Mukesh Agarwal, CEO, NSE Indices, said, "The municipal bond market has a potential to play a pivotal role in financing the borrowing requirements of different municipal corporations in India. The proceeds from bonds issued by municipal corporations can be utilised to finance the expansion of essential municipal services through growth-driven infrastructure projects and can contribute to bridging India's urban infrastructure financing gap,".