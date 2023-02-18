homemarket NewsNSE Semi Annual Index Review: Adani Wilmar, Varun Beverages to be included in Nifty Next 50

NSE Semi Annual Index Review: Adani Wilmar, Varun Beverages to be included in Nifty Next 50

3 Min(s) Read

By Hormaz Fatakia  Feb 18, 2023 11:15:53 AM IST (Updated)

Here is a look at all the changes made to various indices of the National Stock Exchange.

Adani Wilmar, Varun Beverages, Canara Bank, Page Industries, and ABB India will be included in the Nifty Next 50 index as part of the semi-annual review of the broader market indices of the National Stock Exchange.

Recommended Articles

View All

BBC in India: From Calcutta to The Modi Question, a look at controversies down the years

Feb 17, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

What is equal weight index investing and why it's the flavour | Explainer

Feb 17, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Lessons from Pakistan's economic crisis for the world

Feb 17, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

In pics: Neal Mohan and other Indian-origin CEOs who are helming top American companies

Feb 17, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


The five names will replace another five stocks - Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Gland Pharma, Mphasis and One 97 Communications - the parent of Paytm, which will be excluded from the index.
Nifty Next 50 Index
InclusionsExclusions
Adani WilmarBandhan Bank
Varun BeveragesBiocon
Canara BankGland Pharma
Page IndustriesMphasis
ABB IndiaOne 97 Communications
The Nifty Next 50 Index represents 50 companies from the Nifty 100 after excluding the Nifty 50 companies.
Changes made to the Nifty Next 50 index will also be applicable to the Nifty 100 index.
No changes have been made to the Nifty 50, Nifty Bank, and Nifty IT indices.
Since the breakout of the Hindenburg Scandal, where the US-based short-seller made a litany of allegations, accusing the the Gautam Adani-led group of fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation, shares of Adani Wilmar have corrected sharply.
The stock has seen 10 lower circuits of five percent, five upper circuits of five percent and have been volatile since January 24.
Adani Wilmar was one of the first few IPOs of 2022. Despite the volatile moves, the stock is still nearly 100 percent higher than its IPO price of Rs 230.
The Nifty 500 will see the inclusion of recent listings like Bikaji Foods, Five-Star Business Finance, Global Health Ltd. or Medanta, Keystone Realtors, Kfin Tech and 15 other companies, while Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, MOIL, Dilip Buildcon, Shilpa Medicare and others will be excluded.
Nifty 500 Index
InclusionsExclusions
Aarti IndustriesAditya Birla Sun Life AMC
Adani PowerAlok Industries
Apar IndustriesAstraZeneca Pharma
Archean Chemical IndustriesBharat Rasayan
Bikaji Foods InternationalCaplin Point
BLS InternationalDhani Services
Craftsman AutomationDilip Buildcon
Data PatternsHatson Agro Products
Five-Star Business FinanceIndoco Remedies
Global HealthMOIL
Ingersoll Rand (India)Privi Specialty Chemicals
Jindal WorldwideProcter & Gamble Healthcare
Kennametal IndiaSheela Foam
Keystone RealtorsShilpa Medicare
Kfin TechnologiesSIS
KSBSudarshan Chemicals
Meghmani FinechemSymphony
NMDCTata Coffee (Due to Proposed Demerger)
Piramal EnterprisesThyrocare Technologies
Tamilnad Mercantile BankWockhardt
Here are some changes made to other sectoral indices:
Nifty Midcap 100 Index
InclusionsExclusions
Adani PowerABB India
Apollo TyresAdani Wilmar
Bandhan BankCanara Bank
BioconClean Science and Technology
CG PowerEmami
Devyani InternationalGujarat State Petronet
Gland PharmaICICI Securities
Gujarat FluorochemicalsIndiaMART Intermesh
IRFCIEX
MphasisLinde India
NHPCNALCO
NMDCNippon Life India Asset Management
One 97 CommunicationsPage Industries
Piramal EnterprisesVarun Beverages
Nifty Metal
Inclusion: NMDC
Exclusion: MOIL
Nifty Realty
Inclusion: Mahindra Lifespaces
Exclusion: Sunteck Realty
Nifty Commodities
Inclusion: Adani Power
Exclusion: The Ramco Cements
Nifty Energy
Inclusion: Coal India
Exclusion: GAIL
Nifty PSE
Inclusion: NMDC
Exclusion: NALCO
Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank
Inclusion: Piramal Enterprises
Exclusion: Manappuram Finance
Nifty Healthcare
Inclusion: Max Healthcare Institute
Exclusion: Gland Pharma
The changes to all these indices will take effect from March 31.
First Published: Feb 18, 2023 10:36 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Next Article

Dow Jones ends higher on Friday but posts third straight weekly loss