NSE Semi Annual Index Review: Adani Wilmar, Varun Beverages to be included in Nifty Next 50

Here is a look at all the changes made to various indices of the National Stock Exchange.
Adani Wilmar, Varun Beverages, Canara Bank, Page Industries, and ABB India will be included in the Nifty Next 50 index as part of the semi-annual review of the broader market indices of the National Stock Exchange.
The five names will replace another five stocks - Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Gland Pharma, Mphasis and One 97 Communications - the parent of Paytm, which will be excluded from the index.
|Nifty Next 50 Index
|Inclusions
|Exclusions
|Adani Wilmar
|Bandhan Bank
|Varun Beverages
|Biocon
|Canara Bank
|Gland Pharma
|Page Industries
|Mphasis
|ABB India
|One 97 Communications
The Nifty Next 50 Index represents 50 companies from the Nifty 100 after excluding the Nifty 50 companies.
Changes made to the Nifty Next 50 index will also be applicable to the Nifty 100 index.
Since the breakout of the Hindenburg Scandal, where the US-based short-seller made a litany of allegations, accusing the the Gautam Adani-led group of fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation, shares of Adani Wilmar have corrected sharply.
The stock has seen 10 lower circuits of five percent, five upper circuits of five percent and have been volatile since January 24.
Adani Wilmar was one of the first few IPOs of 2022. Despite the volatile moves, the stock is still nearly 100 percent higher than its IPO price of Rs 230.
The Nifty 500 will see the inclusion of recent listings like Bikaji Foods, Five-Star Business Finance, Global Health Ltd. or Medanta, Keystone Realtors, Kfin Tech and 15 other companies, while Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, MOIL, Dilip Buildcon, Shilpa Medicare and others will be excluded.
|Nifty 500 Index
|Inclusions
|Exclusions
|Aarti Industries
|Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
|Adani Power
|Alok Industries
|Apar Industries
|AstraZeneca Pharma
|Archean Chemical Industries
|Bharat Rasayan
|Bikaji Foods International
|Caplin Point
|BLS International
|Dhani Services
|Craftsman Automation
|Dilip Buildcon
|Data Patterns
|Hatson Agro Products
|Five-Star Business Finance
|Indoco Remedies
|Global Health
|MOIL
|Ingersoll Rand (India)
|Privi Specialty Chemicals
|Jindal Worldwide
|Procter & Gamble Healthcare
|Kennametal India
|Sheela Foam
|Keystone Realtors
|Shilpa Medicare
|Kfin Technologies
|SIS
|KSB
|Sudarshan Chemicals
|Meghmani Finechem
|Symphony
|NMDC
|Tata Coffee (Due to Proposed Demerger)
|Piramal Enterprises
|Thyrocare Technologies
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|Wockhardt
First Published: Feb 18, 2023 10:36 AM IST
