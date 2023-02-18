NSE Semi Annual Index Review: Adani Wilmar, Varun Beverages to be included in Nifty Next 50

Here is a look at all the changes made to various indices of the National Stock Exchange.

Adani Wilmar, Varun Beverages, Canara Bank, Page Industries, and ABB India will be included in the Nifty Next 50 index as part of the semi-annual review of the broader market indices of the National Stock Exchange.

The five names will replace another five stocks - Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Gland Pharma, Mphasis and One 97 Communications - the parent of Paytm, which will be excluded from the index.

Nifty Next 50 Index Inclusions Exclusions Adani Wilmar Bandhan Bank Varun Beverages Biocon Canara Bank Gland Pharma Page Industries Mphasis ABB India One 97 Communications

The Nifty Next 50 Index represents 50 companies from the Nifty 100 after excluding the Nifty 50 companies.

Changes made to the Nifty Next 50 index will also be applicable to the Nifty 100 index.

Since the breakout of the Hindenburg Scandal, where the US-based short-seller made a litany of allegations, accusing the the Gautam Adani-led group of fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation, shares of Adani Wilmar have corrected sharply.

The stock has seen 10 lower circuits of five percent, five upper circuits of five percent and have been volatile since January 24.

Adani Wilmar was one of the first few IPOs of 2022. Despite the volatile moves, the stock is still nearly 100 percent higher than its IPO price of Rs 230.

The Nifty 500 will see the inclusion of recent listings like Bikaji Foods, Five-Star Business Finance, Global Health Ltd. or Medanta, Keystone Realtors, Kfin Tech and 15 other companies, while Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, MOIL, Dilip Buildcon, Shilpa Medicare and others will be excluded.