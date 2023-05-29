NSE head Ashishkumar Chauhan gets lifetime achievement award from Singapore publication

Along with "Editors' Choice awards," "Innovation awards," and coveted individual awards like "GC Legend" and "Industry Person of the Year," the "Leaders in Custody Awards for Asia Pacific" recognises the accomplishments of securities services, infrastructure, and technology providers throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

Ashishkumar Chauhan, the Managing Director and CEO of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), has been presented with the esteemed "Lifetime Achievement Award - Leaders in Custody Awards for Asia Pacific" by Global Custodian, a prominent international publication specializing in securities services. He received the honour on May 25, 2023, in Singapore.

The honour acknowledges Chauhan, who oversaw both Indian stock exchanges, for his extraordinary contribution to the Indian securities industry and for being "a visionary business" leader. A founding member of the NSE, Chauhan earlier spearheaded BSE.

Along with "Editors' Choice awards," "Innovation awards," and coveted individual awards like "GC Legend" and "Industry Person of the Year," the "Leaders in Custody Awards for Asia Pacific" recognises the accomplishments of securities services, infrastructure, and technology providers throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

Who is Ashishkumar Chauhan?

Chauhan, a technocrat with a B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Bombay and a PGDM from IIM Calcutta, has made significant contributions to the financial landscape in India. He is widely recognised as the father of modern financial derivatives in the country.

Chauhan began his career as a banker at IDBI after being recruited directly from the campus in 1991. As one of the founders of the NSE, he played a pivotal role in its establishment. In 1993, Chauhan was part of a five-person startup team at NSE, led by R.H. Patil of IDBI, where he took charge of developing the trading infrastructure.

Notably, he was instrumental in introducing India's first fully-automated screen-based trading system and establishing the pioneering commercial satellite communications network. Chauhan's innovative mindset also led to the creation of the Nifty index and other groundbreaking frameworks, including NSE certifications in financial markets. In addition to his achievements in the financial sector, Chauhan served as a distinguished visiting professor at Ryerson University in Toronto, Canada.

After Chauhan left the NSE in 2000, he joined a company called exchangenext.com, which was a business-to-business dotcom venture. The Reliance group financed the venture. When the dotcoms crashed, the entire exchangenext.com was shifted to Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Infocomm.

At Reliance Infocomm, Chauhan became the chief information officer (CIO) in 2004. After the split of Reliance Industries, Chauhan stayed with Mukesh Ambani, becoming the group’s CIO in 2005. He was responsible for bringing Reliance’s IT business under one roof.

During his years with the Reliance group, Chauhan was also the CEO of the IPL team Mumbai Indians during its formative years. He also handled additional responsibilities as the head of corporate communications for the group from 2005-06. In 2009, he left the Reliance group.

When the BSE bought the IT company called Marketplace Technologies, which provided back-office solutions to brokers, its major stakeholder, Chauhan’s wife, laid the condition that Chauhan would work with the bourse for at least a year. BSE’s then CEO Madhu Kannan was also keen on having him on board. So, Chauhan joined BSE as deputy CEO in September 2009.

After Kannan left the BSE in 2010, Chauhan was left in charge. At the BSE, Chauhan spruced up the management by appointing Nayan Mehta from the NSE as CFO, Kersi Tavadia as CIO, Sounder Rajan as clearing and settlement in-charge, and Shankar Jadhav in charge of strategy.