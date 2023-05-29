English
    NSE head Ashishkumar Chauhan gets lifetime achievement award from Singapore publication

    NSE head Ashishkumar Chauhan gets lifetime achievement award from Singapore publication

    NSE head Ashishkumar Chauhan gets lifetime achievement award from Singapore publication
    By CNBCTV18.com May 29, 2023 2:19:22 PM IST (Published)

    Along with "Editors' Choice awards," "Innovation awards," and coveted individual awards like "GC Legend" and "Industry Person of the Year," the "Leaders in Custody Awards for Asia Pacific" recognises the accomplishments of securities services, infrastructure, and technology providers throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

    Ashishkumar Chauhan, the Managing Director and CEO of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), has been presented with the esteemed "Lifetime Achievement Award - Leaders in Custody Awards for Asia Pacific" by Global Custodian, a prominent international publication specializing in securities services. He received the honour on May 25, 2023, in Singapore.

    The honour acknowledges Chauhan, who oversaw both Indian stock exchanges, for his extraordinary contribution to the Indian securities industry and for being "a visionary business" leader. A founding member of the NSE, Chauhan earlier spearheaded BSE.
    Along with "Editors' Choice awards," "Innovation awards," and coveted individual awards like "GC Legend" and "Industry Person of the Year," the "Leaders in Custody Awards for Asia Pacific" recognises the accomplishments of securities services, infrastructure, and technology providers throughout the Asia-Pacific region.
