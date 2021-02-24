NSE Glitch LIVE: Trading halted on NSE due to technical snag; no confirmation on trading restart

NSE Glitch Update | NSE clarifies that no confirmation about pre-opening session resuming at 1 pm and normal trade at 1:15 pm.
Nithin Kamath of Zerodha
I am guessing they (NSE) are redoing their beginning of the day process because every time you close exchange and restart, you will have a bunch of process to follow which potentially can take some time and that’s what is happening right now. In all likelihood, all the open orders that were placed until now will be cancelled and when the market will reopen people will have to place orders again.
Dipan Mehta of Elixir Equities
It’s one of the technical glitches which exchanges do face from time to time. It’s not just NSE, we have seen Tokyo Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and other exchanges also occasionally, not very frequent but occasionally, they do have some technical issues because of which they need to shut down temporarily and which is what has happened today.
NSE Glitch Update | Brokers told CNBC-TV18 that clients who have put in cover orders could be hit if the prices on resumption are below the stop loss (for traders with a long trades) or above the stop loss (for traders with short trades).
Zerodha | Brokerage firm Zerodha says it is executing trading orders through BSE for the time being. There is an issue with live ticks for NSE indices (Nifty 50, Nifty Bank and others) across brokers. We are in touch with NSE to have this fixed.
Just In | NSE Pre-opening session will start at 1 pm and normal trade at 1:15 pm.
BSE Spokesperson
BSE continues to have normal trading in all segments today.
Dipan Mehta of Elixir Equities
Some takeaways have been seeing delays from NSE in terms of back office files or operations. The volumes have increased. Delays of files from 4 to 5 pm to as late as 7 pm on days of expiry. This reflects capacity of the exchange to handle such volumes. Technical glitch might result in NSE needing to look at upgrading or changing its IT systems. Pre-open has to be done to follow protocol. Pre-open enables one to tally.
Just In | NSE communicating to brokers that all pending orders will be cancelled when trading resumes.
Ajay Kedia, Director, Kedia Capital: With Interoperability in place, you can place orders and trade in any exchange. You can trade or square off open positions at BSE smoothly.
Dipan Mehta, Elixir Equities
No exchange has ever compensated an investor for a technical glitch. NSE needs to look at its IT system afresh.
NSE Spokesperson says
NSE has multiple telecom links with two service providers to ensure redundancy and we have received communication from both the telecom service providers that there are issues with their links due to which there is an impact on NSE system. We are working on restoring the systems as soon as possible. In view of the above all the segments have been closed at 11.40 and will be restored as soon as issue is resolved.
NSE indices not getting updated
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is facing a technical glitch with the benchmark Nifty 50 not updating since 10.08 am. The index is currently frozen at 14,820.45-level up 112.65 points or 0.77 percent. Following this, the cash market price at the exchange is not getting updated.