NSE Glitch LIVE: Trading halted on NSE due to technical snag; no confirmation on trading restart

Pranati Deva | Published: February 24, 2021 01:05 PM IST

NSE Glitch LIVE: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is facing a technical glitch due to which the trading is halted. The benchmark Nifty 50 is not updating since 10.08 am. The index is currently frozen at 14,820.45-level up 112.65 points or 0.77 percent. Following this, the cash market price at the exchange is not getting updated.

