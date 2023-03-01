NSE gets SEBI nod to launch WTI crude oil, natural gas futures contracts

The addition of these contracts will expand NSE’s product offering in the energy basket as well as its overall commodity segment.
Leading bourse National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday, March 1, said it has received the approval from Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch the rupee-denominated NYMEX WTI Crude Oil and Natural Gas (Henry Hub) futures contracts in its commodity derivatives segment.
Recently, NSE signed a data licensing agreement with CME Group allowing NSE to list, trade and settle rupee-denominated NYMEX WTI Crude Oil and Natural Gas (Henry Hub) derivatives contracts on its platform.
The addition of these contracts will expand NSE’s product offering in the energy basket as well as its overall commodity segment. These contracts are designed to provide the market participants with a more efficient way to manage their price risk, the bourse said.
Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer, NSE said, "It has always been our objective to provide the market participants with a suite of dynamic and robust financial products. We hope that it provides the market participants with an efficient avenue to hedge their price risk and meet their trading objectives. We will announce the launch date of these contracts soon.”