NSE co-location scam: CBI court dismisses Chitra Ramkrishna's 450-page bail plea; sends her to 14-day judicial custody

The CBI court pulled up the investigation agency for seeking seven-day custody for Chitra. "Are you bluffing with the court? Earlier you had sought custody of 14 days for Chitra Ramkrishna? Now you are content with 7 days?"

A special CBI court on Monday sent former National Stock Exchange (NSE) chief executive Chitra Ramkrishna to 14-day judicial custody as part of the investigation into the co-location scam. While Ramkrishna moved a 450-page bail application seeking release, the court asked her to reconsider, saying "it may be early to file for bail".

"Should Ramkrishna not wait till at least Anand Subramanian secures bail?" the court asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Sources told CNBC-TV18, Ramkrishna would be lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail for the entire duration of her judicial custody.

Ramkrishna's lawyers had requested her to have home food at Tihar and permission to take a few personal items, including a prayer book. Though the court allowed her to take medicines and a prayer book, it has said no other items or home food would be allowed inside Tihar as Ramkrishna was "not a VIP".

Anticipatory bail plea was rejected earlier

The court had on March 5 denied anticipatory bail to Ramkrishna after CBI argued strongly against granting bail to her. It had observed that Ramkrishna's plea matches "no grounds we made out for grant of anticipatory bail" and denied it.

The court pulled up the investigation agency for seeking seven-day custody for Ramkrishna. "Are you bluffing with the court? Earlier, you had sought custody of 14 days for Chitra Ramkrishna? Now you are content with seven days?" it said.

The CBI told the court that it has sought judicial custody as she can influence witnesses, and hurt investigations. "She is not cooperating, and giving vague replies," the CBI said.

To this, the court said: "How can you seek to let her go from CBI custody if she gave vague replies?"

NSE co-location scam

The NSE scam surfaced in December 2015 when market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) started receiving complaints regarding irregularities in the co-location facility of NSE and the appointment of Anand Subramanian as NSE's group operating officer (GOO).

SEBI started an inquiry into these allegations and forensic auditors were roped in. In 2018, CBI also filed an FIR in the matter. Initially, OPG securities' Sanjay Gupta and Ajay Shah were accused while Ramkrishna and Subramanian's names surfaced in February after their premises were raided by the I-T department.

Later, on the intervening night of February 24-25, Subramanian was arrested by CBI followed by the arrest of Ramkrishna on March 6. The two are accused of conspiring with some brokers and NSE, SEBI officials to abuse the co-location facility of the stock exchange.