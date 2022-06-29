SEBI fines NSE Rs 7 crore, Chitra Ramkrishna Rs 5 crore in 'dark fibre' case

Market regular Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has imposed a penalty of Rs 7 crore on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Rs 5 crore on former CEO Chitra Ramkrishna in the 'dark fibre' case.

It has also imposed a fine of Rs 5 crore each on former NSE officials Anand Subramanian and Ravi Varanasi while Way2Wealth Brokers has been asked to pay a fine of Rs 6 crore.

The case involves the alleged differential access given to certain broking firms and members in the form of 'dark fibre' at NSE, especially to connect across the colocation facilities ahead of other members.

A dark fibre or unlit fibre is an already laid but unused optical fibre which does not have any data flowing and is available for fibre-optic communication use.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed an FIR in the NSE manipulation case — also known as the NSE co-location case — in 2018. However, it was only this year that the agency started its investigation on the involvement of former CEO Chitra Ramkrishna and other officials.

The CBI arrested former NSE COO Anand Subramanian and Ramkrishna in connection with the case in February and March, respectively. The arrest came after a SEBI report that hinted at several violations of rules by Ramkrishna in Subramanian's appointment and disclosure of confidential information.

The agency filed a chargesheet against the two in April.