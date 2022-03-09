NSE co-location case: CBI to rope in experts to understand nuances of alleged scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the agency investigating the alleged scam of National Stock Exchange (NSE), will rope in experts to understand the complexities of the scam.

The agency will take help from market and forensic experts. Markets experts will help CBI understand the complexities of co-location facility and nuances of the scam while forensic experts will help gather digital evidences which are a major part of the investigation.

Earlier, the forensic experts helped the agency in establishing prima facie that Anand Subramanian was the 'Yogi' former NSE MD and CEO Chitra Ramkrishna was sharing confidential NSE information with. Before this, CBI sought help from a senior psychologist to question Ramkrishna, one of the key accused in the case.

The scam surfaced in December 2015 when market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) started receiving complaints regarding irregularities in co-location facility of NSE and the appointment of Anand Subramanian as group operating officer (GOO), NSE.

SEBI started an enquiry into these allegations and forensic auditors were roped in. In 2018, CBI also filed an FIR in the matter. Initially OPG securities' Sanjay Gupta and Ajay Shah were accused while Ramkrishna and Subramanian's named surfaced in February after their premises were raided by the I-T department.

Later, on the intervening night of 24th-25th February, Subramanian was arrested by CBI followed by the arrest of Ramkrishna on March 6 . The two are accused of conspiring with some brokers and NSE, SEBI officials to abuse the co-location facility of the stock exchange.