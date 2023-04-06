NSE, BSE to remain closed on April 7 for Good Friday

Both of India's leading stock exchanges will resume operations on Monday, April 10, as Saturdays and Sundays are not working days for the stock market — making it a long weekend.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain closed on Friday, April 7, on account of ‘Good Friday,’ as per the holiday calendar released by both the stock exchanges.

On Good Friday, all the segments will be closed, including the equity, equity derivative, and SLB segments in addition to the currency derivatives and interest rate derivatives segments, as per the BSE calendar.

Even global exchanges like Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) will remain closed on Good Friday.

Good Friday is observed on the Friday before Easter Sunday to commemorate the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ. This year it will be observed on April 7.

This month, the stock market in India also remained close on April 4 on account of Mahavira Jayanti. As per the stock exchange’s calendar, it will also be closed on April 14 on the account of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti.

Both the morning and evening sessions of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) will also be closed for trading on Friday.

This year, the NSE and BSE will remain closed for a total of 15 days. The trading for the "currency derivatives segment" and "NDS-RST and Tri-Party Repo” will remain closed for a total of 19 days.

Banks will also remain closed for three consecutive days because of Good Friday on April 7, second Saturday on April 8 and Sunday, April 9.