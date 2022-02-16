NSE, BSE give approval to LIC IPO

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) have given their approval to the initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), sources told CNBC-TV18.

LIC had on February 13 filed draft papers with the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for the sale of a 5 percent stake by the government for an estimated Rs 63,000 crore. The IPO of over 31.6 crore shares or 5 percent government stake is likely to hit the D-street in March and employees and policyholders of the insurance behemoth would get a discount over the floor price.

According to the draft red herring prospectus, LIC's embedded value, which is a measure of the consolidated shareholders value in an insurance company, has been pegged at about Rs 5.4 lakh crore as of September 30, 2021, by international actuarial firm Milliman Advisors. Although the DRHP does not disclose the market valuation of LIC, as per industry standards it would be about 3 times the embedded value, or around Rs 16 lakh crore.

"The DRHP of LIC IPO has been filed today with the SEBI. For filing valuation, about 31.6 crore shares are on offer representing 5 percent equity," Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted.

The IPO is an offer for sale (OFS) by the Government of India and no fresh issue of shares by Life Insurance Corporation (LIC). The government holds a 100 percent stake or over 632.49 crore shares in LIC. The face value of shares is Rs 10 apiece.

The LIC IPO would be the biggest IPO in the history of the Indian stock market and once listed LIC's market valuation would be comparable to top companies like RIL and TCS.