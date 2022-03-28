NSDL mobile app: Features, how to use and other details 

People who have a demat account with the NSDL should know that they can access their holdings through a mobile application. NSDL Speed-e mobile application allows users to view the balance and give confirmation for e-DIS anytime. NSDL is just like a bank for holding your stocks, shares, and securities. Established in 1996, NSDL is one of the largest depositories in the world.

Who can use NSDL’s mobile application?

People, who have their demat account as DP (depository participants) on NSDL are eligible to use the NSDL Speed-e mobile application. NSDL Speed-e is available to download from both Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store.

Those who have a demat account can also use the mobile application for IDeAS (Internet-based demat account statement) facility. IDeAS is used for viewing balances and transactions in the demat account updated on an online basis with a delay of maximum 30 minutes.

Also read | March could be 6th straight month of FII outflows for Indian equities

How to use IDeAS facility on NSDL mobile application?

- Download the NSDL Speed-e mobile application

- Open the app, and click on ‘New User Registration

- Enter your DP ID and Client ID

- Besides entering your email ID, you will be asked to create a username and password

- You will now receive an OTP on your registered mobile number, enter it

- After successful verification, you’ll be able to use the IDeAS facility in the NSDL Speed-e mobile application

If you are already registered with Speed-e or IDeAS, then an additional registration process is not required for the mobile application. You can simply use your login credentials to access the app.