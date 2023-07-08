CNBC TV18
India's largest depository service provider NSDL files draft papers with SEBI for IPO

By Hormaz Fatakia  Jul 8, 2023 6:18:47 PM IST (Updated)

The IPO will be a full Offer for Sale (OFS), where existing shareholders like NSE, Union Bank of India, State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and IDBI Bank will be selling their shares.

National Securities Depository Ltd. (NSDL), India's first electronic securities depository, has filed its draft papers with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for its initial public offer (IPO).

The IPO will be a full Offer for Sale (OFS), where existing shareholders like NSE, Union Bank of India, State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, IDBI Bank and SUUTI will be selling their shares.
NSDL's OFS will comprise of 5.72 crore equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each. The price of the IPO will be determined at a later date.
