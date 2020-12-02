Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
November 2020: Catch-up rally leads to broad-based performance; 90% Nifty constituents positive

Updated : December 02, 2020 02:14 PM IST

Just in the month, the benchmark rose over 11 percent with over 90 percent stocks in the Nifty50 index in the green.
45 of Nifty50 stocks gained in November 2020 with Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance as top gainers
The BSE200 index was also up 12 percent for the month with over 100 stocks giving double-digit returns (over 10 percent).
November 2020: Catch-up rally leads to broad-based performance; 90% Nifty constituents positive

