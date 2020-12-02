Market November 2020: Catch-up rally leads to broad-based performance; 90% Nifty constituents positive Updated : December 02, 2020 02:14 PM IST Just in the month, the benchmark rose over 11 percent with over 90 percent stocks in the Nifty50 index in the green. 45 of Nifty50 stocks gained in November 2020 with Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance as top gainers The BSE200 index was also up 12 percent for the month with over 100 stocks giving double-digit returns (over 10 percent). Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.