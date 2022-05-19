Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
Indian Premier
League 2022

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
  • Home>
  • market News>

  • Not just investors, meme machines also thrilled as ITC shares shine: Sample this

Not just investors, meme machines also thrilled as ITC shares shine: Sample this

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

Shares of ITC rose to highest in 3 years in Thursday's opening after the FMCG giant released the Q4 results.

Not just investors, meme machines also thrilled as ITC shares shine: Sample this
Shares of ITC jumped 4.7 percent as the company reported an 11.60 percent growth in its consolidated net profit to Rs 4,259.68 crore for the fourth quarter ended March, 31 2022.
Analysts believe that the Kolkata-based company would fare better than peers in inflationary scenario, as the high-margin cigarette segment of the company witnessed a 9 percent jump in Q4 volumes.
The FMCG giant had posted a net profit of Rs 3,816.84 crore during the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal, ITC said in a regulatory filing.
Its consolidated revenue from operations was up 15.25 per cent to Rs 17,754.02 crore and the revenue from the cigarette segment was of Rs 7,177.01 crore, up from Rs 6,508.43 crore in the corresponding period a year-ago.
The surge in ITC shares appears more significant as the broader market has been trading weak trends in global equities for some time.
However, this triggered a meme fest on social media as investors celebrated their gains and rewards for being faithful to the ITC stock. ITC has been a darling of memesters in the past, but this time focus was on ITC shares standing tall when everyone else is down.
ITC memes are on top
 
 
The faithful shareholders of ITC are celebrating
ITC also declared a dividend of Rs 6.25 per share, taking the full year dividend to Rs 11.5 per share and the memesters celebrate that as well.
 
 
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Tags
Next Article

Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram's trailer creates ripples on YouTube; here's how fans are reacting

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More