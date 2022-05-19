Not just investors, meme machines also thrilled as ITC shares shine: Sample this

Shares of ITC jumped 4.7 percent as the company reported an 11.60 percent growth in its consolidated net profit to Rs 4,259.68 crore for the fourth quarter ended March, 31 2022.

Analysts believe that the Kolkata-based company would fare better than peers in inflationary scenario, as the high-margin cigarette segment of the company witnessed a 9 percent jump in Q4 volumes.

The FMCG giant had posted a net profit of Rs 3,816.84 crore during the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal, ITC said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated revenue from operations was up 15.25 per cent to Rs 17,754.02 crore and the revenue from the cigarette segment was of Rs 7,177.01 crore, up from Rs 6,508.43 crore in the corresponding period a year-ago.

The surge in ITC shares appears more significant as the broader market has been trading weak trends in global equities for some time.

However, this triggered a meme fest on social media as investors celebrated their gains and rewards for being faithful to the ITC stock. ITC has been a darling of memesters in the past, but this time focus was on ITC shares standing tall when everyone else is down.

No One ITC Today: pic.twitter.com/qKxgev3fEj— Mangalam Maloo (@blitzkreigm) May 19, 2022

ITC memes are on top

ITC hits multi year high after Q4 Results ITC shares now trade at highest level since July 2019 ! #ITC #ITCQ4 @CNBC_Awaaz pic.twitter.com/eNYIXSKqCd— Yatin Mota (@YatinMota) May 19, 2022

The faithful shareholders of ITC are celebrating

ITC share holders right now....🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/zlEULMYdNH — Nizam DarvaXian 🌞🔆🇮🇳 (@Nizam88479644) May 19, 2022

ITC also declared a dividend of Rs 6.25 per share, taking the full year dividend to Rs 11.5 per share and the memesters celebrate that as well.