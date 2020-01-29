Associate Partner
Non-resident Indians could soon be allowed to invest via the FPI route, says report

Updated : January 29, 2020 10:52 AM IST

Currently, NRIs invest in India through the portfolio investment scheme (PIS) route, which is controlled by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
As per the current rule, NRIs are allowed to invest only 5 percent in a listed company.  
After the merging of the two routes take place, NRIs will be able to invest up to the maximum FPI limit in a company.
