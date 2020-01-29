Market
Non-resident Indians could soon be allowed to invest via the FPI route, says report
Updated : January 29, 2020 10:52 AM IST
Currently, NRIs invest in India through the portfolio investment scheme (PIS) route, which is controlled by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
As per the current rule, NRIs are allowed to invest only 5 percent in a listed company.
After the merging of the two routes take place, NRIs will be able to invest up to the maximum FPI limit in a company.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more