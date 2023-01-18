Non-life insurer ICICI Lombard shares decline 4% after Q3 results

ICICI Lombard’s combined ratio, which is a measure of profitability, improved to 104.4 during the December quarter of FY23 from 104.5 a year ago.

Shares of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd declined around 4 percent in morning trade on Wednesday following the announcement of its financial results for the December quarter (Q3FY23). The general insurer on Tuesday announced an 11 percent year-on-year jump in net profit to Rs 353 crore for the third quarter of FY 2022-23. The profitability was boosted by capital gains of Rs 152 crore and higher sales.

The company's gross direct premium income for the quarter rose 17 percent to Rs 5,493 crore. The premium growth was lower than the industry growth of 18.1 percent for the quarter.

ICICI Lombard’s combined ratio, which is a measure of profitability, improved to 104.4 during the December quarter of FY23 from 104.5 a year ago.

The company's solvency ratio was 2.45x as of December 31, 2022, against 2.47x as of September 30, 2022, which was higher than the minimum regulatory requirement of 1.50x.

The return on average equity (ROAE) was 18.1 percent for nine months in the current financial year as against 15.1 percent in the financial year 2022, whereas ROAE was 14.3 percent in Q3FY23 as against 14.6 percent in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

The insurance sector is seeing a rebound in the third quarter of the financial year 2022-23 and this is visible in the retail annual premium equivalent (APE). In the third quarter, industry retail APE has seen a growth of 12 percent YoY, led by private insurance players who saw a growth of 16 percent YoY while LIC grew 6 percent YoY.

Shares are trading down by 3.78 percent at Rs 1,202.95 on BSE at 9:44 AM.

Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of ICICI Lombard with a target price of Rs 1,495 on its shares. The brokerage says that underwriting loss and investment income were lower than that.