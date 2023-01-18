Non-life insurer ICICI Lombard shares decline 4% after Q3 results

ICICI Lombard’s combined ratio, which is a measure of profitability, improved to 104.4 during the December quarter of FY23 from 104.5 a year ago.
Shares of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd declined around 4 percent in morning trade on Wednesday following the announcement of its financial results for the December quarter (Q3FY23). The general insurer on Tuesday announced an 11 percent year-on-year jump in net profit to Rs 353 crore for the third quarter of FY 2022-23. The profitability was boosted by capital gains of Rs 152 crore and higher sales.
Recommended ArticlesView All
HDFC Life seeks IRDAI's nod to enter health insurance market — may focus on critical illness products post approval
Jan 18, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Cement Q3 Preview | The likes of Ultratech, ACC & Ambuja may show a recovery that may only get better by March
Jan 18, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Why are farmers protesting in various states of India?
Jan 18, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Your guide to Supreme Court Collegium Vs Centre issue — From problems to possible solutions
Jan 17, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read
The company's gross direct premium income for the quarter rose 17 percent to Rs 5,493 crore. The premium growth was lower than the industry growth of 18.1 percent for the quarter.
ICICI Lombard’s combined ratio, which is a measure of profitability, improved to 104.4 during the December quarter of FY23 from 104.5 a year ago.
The company's solvency ratio was 2.45x as of December 31, 2022, against 2.47x as of September 30, 2022, which was higher than the minimum regulatory requirement of 1.50x.
The return on average equity (ROAE) was 18.1 percent for nine months in the current financial year as against 15.1 percent in the financial year 2022, whereas ROAE was 14.3 percent in Q3FY23 as against 14.6 percent in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.
The insurance sector is seeing a rebound in the third quarter of the financial year 2022-23 and this is visible in the retail annual premium equivalent (APE). In the third quarter, industry retail APE has seen a growth of 12 percent YoY, led by private insurance players who saw a growth of 16 percent YoY while LIC grew 6 percent YoY.
Shares are trading down by 3.78 percent at Rs 1,202.95 on BSE at 9:44 AM.