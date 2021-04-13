Nomura resets Nifty target to 15,340 for March 2022; Infosys, RIL, M&M among top picks Updated : April 13, 2021 01:21 PM IST Global brokerage Nomura has reset Nifty's March 2022 target to 15,340, indicating a 4.5 percent upside. This cut has been on the back of rising COVID cases and states imposing further restrictions to curb the infections. Going ahead the brokerage added that it prefers a bottom-up stock selective approach. Published : April 13, 2021 01:21 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply