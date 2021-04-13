  • SENSEX
Nomura resets Nifty target to 15,340 for March 2022; Infosys, RIL, M&M among top picks

Updated : April 13, 2021 01:21 PM IST

Global brokerage Nomura has reset Nifty's March 2022 target to 15,340, indicating a 4.5 percent upside.
This cut has been on the back of rising COVID cases and states imposing further restrictions to curb the infections.
Going ahead the brokerage added that it prefers a bottom-up stock selective approach.
Published : April 13, 2021 01:21 PM IST

