Nomura resets Nifty target to 15,340 for March 2022; Infosys, RIL, M&M among top picks

With India facing a severe second outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic with state authorities imposing mini lockdowns and night curfews, brokerage houses have started reducing their Nifty targets for the coming year. Nomura has reset Nifty's March 2022 target to 15,340, indicating a 4.5 percent upside.

The economic impact of these mini lockdowns and night curfews is weighing on investor sentiment along with higher commodity prices and richer valuation of Indian markets, leading to Nomura's re-evaluation of the target.

“The expectation of favorable liquidity conditions (lower cost of capital) and an improvement in the corporate earnings cycle has driven the performance. A potential rise in yields could put pressure on valuation multiples unless expectation of corporate earnings growth surprises materially on the upside," Nomura stated in the report.

Post the rally from mid-October 2020, Nomura added that the market has re-rated and now trades at 21x one-year forward earnings, with valuations higher than the historical average.

Going ahead the brokerage added that it prefers a bottom-up stock selective approach. Even though the brokerage ruled out a nationwide lockdown but local restrictions could have a shorter and even potentially medium-term impact on growth, it said.

The brokerage stated that it is has a cautious view given the emerging headwinds. It increased weight on IT/Pharma while reducing active weights on Financials and Cement.

Overall, the brokerage is overweight on IT, Pharma, Metals, Financials and Infra while it is underweight on Cement, Autos and consumers.

Among individual stocks, Nomura removed Ultractech, Voltas, and Just Dial from its model portfolio and added Marico, Dr Reddy’s, Apollo Hospitals, AIA Engineering and PNC Infratech. Its top picks include Infosys, Sun Pharma, M&M, RIL and Max Financials.

It believes the equity markets are dealing with three headwinds.

Firstly, the resurgence of COVID-19 cases: Daily cases overtaking the earlier peak, has led to restrictions being imposed by the Government. The vaccination drive has picked momentum, but the number of doses administered is likely to be limited by production constraints and hence the current COVID-19 spread is unlikely to be controlled through vaccination, observed the brokerage.

Secondly, there is inflationary pressure with the rise in commodity prices. These are likely to adversely impact margins for commodity-consuming companies, it noted.

Thirdly, the rise in yields presents headwinds to further expansion in valuation multiples. Sectors/Stocks with relatively lower RoE and higher growth expectations are at a higher risk of compression in valuation multiples, said Nomura. Financials, Infrastructure/Cement, are at relatively higher risk, and it sees lower risk for IT, Pharma and select Consumers.

However, it added that dollar strength accompanying rising yields can adversely impact FII flows which have been very positive for India since mid-Oct’20.