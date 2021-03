Nomura has recommended a ‘buy’ rating on Bajaj Auto, stating that the sharp increase in its payout ratio will improve return on equity. The brokerage has set a price target of Rs 4,403 for the stock.

The Nomura note states that return on equity could go up from 25 percent to to 28 and 30 percent in the FY 2022 and 2023, “which is attractive”.

Bajaj Auto amended its dividend distribution policy on March 18. As per the revised policy, dividend distribution would be up to 90 percent if the surplus cash is over Rs 15,000 crore. Before the amendment, the distribution policy was around 50 percent of profits after tax on standalone financials to the extent possible. The company said that it would arrive at its distribution ratio on the basis of surplus funds available with the company.

The Nomura report also said that the amended dividend distribution policy can support re-rating of the stock.