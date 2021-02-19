Nomura raises stance to 'overweight' on Indian equities after Credit Suisse's upgrade Updated : February 19, 2021 12:33 PM IST Global brokerage firm Nomura raised its stance to 'overweight' on Indian equities in its Asia ex-Japan portfolio The brokerage is reallocating to India from Korea, however, it said that it remains 'overweight' on Korea along with China and Indonesia. Another upside as per the brokerage is the solid earnings revision trends. I Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply