India is set for the best decade of economic growth since 2010, says Nomura

By Hormaz Fatakia  Jun 5, 2023 10:37:20 AM IST (Updated)

Between financial year 2023-2030, Nomura expects India to register a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.6 percent.

Brokerage firm Nomura expects India to register a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.6 percent, between financial year 2023-2030. This will mark the strongest phase of growth since financial year 2010, and close to the growth seen between financial year 2003-2010, which was aided by a surge in capex.

The brokerage expects reforms and a higher capex to help India grow by nearly 6.6 percent over the medium-term. Although it believes that slowing global growth and delayed impact of RBI's rate hikes can impede near-term growth, India's medium-term outlook appears brighter.
Nomrua also sees India in a sweet spot over the next decade as it is emerging as a leading beneficiary of shifting supply chains. Other factors will include focus on reforms, incentives for manufacturing firms under the PLI scheme, digitisation of public services, and a focus on public capex.
