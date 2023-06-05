India is set for the best decade of economic growth since 2010, says Nomura

Between financial year 2023-2030, Nomura expects India to register a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.6 percent.

Brokerage firm Nomura expects India to register a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.6 percent, between financial year 2023-2030. This will mark the strongest phase of growth since financial year 2010, and close to the growth seen between financial year 2003-2010, which was aided by a surge in capex.

Live Tv

Loading...