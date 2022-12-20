Dan Fineman, co-head of equity strategy for Asia Pacific at Credit Suisse said on Tuesday that the economic downturn will not be severe in Asia and added that the US and European economies will not bottom out till the latter part of next year.

According to him, the time to look for opportunities in global-facing sectors will be in the middle of next year, "We will have that opportunity, but it will probably be closer to the middle of the year."

"We have been most enthusiastic, in the past year and a half, about ASEAN markets, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines, this remains our biggest overweight, but these are small markets. In larger markets, China is still the best story," Fineman said.

