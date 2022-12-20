English
No severe economic downturn in Asia but western countries to hit bottom only by 2023-end: Credit Suisse

No severe economic downturn in Asia but western countries to hit bottom only by 2023-end: Credit Suisse

By Reema Tendulkar   | Nigel D'Souza   | Prashant Nair   Dec 20, 2022 6:03 PM IST (Updated)
Dan Fineman, Co-Head of Equity Strategy for Asia Pacific at Credit Suisse said on Tuesday that economic downturn will not be severe in Asia and also added that the US and European economy will not bottom out till later part of next year.

Dan Fineman, co-head of equity strategy for Asia Pacific at Credit Suisse said on Tuesday that the economic downturn will not be severe in Asia and added that the US and European economies will not bottom out till the latter part of next year.

According to him, the time to look for opportunities in global-facing sectors will be in the middle of next year, "We will have that opportunity, but it will probably be closer to the middle of the year."
Also Read: This Credit Suisse analyst thinks China is a bright spot despite COVID surge — here’s why
"We have been most enthusiastic, in the past year and a half, about ASEAN markets, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines, this remains our biggest overweight, but these are small markets. In larger markets, China is still the best story," Fineman said.
Also Read: As US Fed signals more rate hikes, economists look at how India will fare in 2023
For more details, watch the accompanying video
