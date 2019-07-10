All Nifty IT stocks gave positive returns in last 5 years. Should you invest in these now?

Despite the recent fall and brokerages expecting a muted Q1 on the back of wage hikes, high attrition, visa costs, and a strong rupee, IT sector has been a good long term play for the investors.

The Nifty IT has given a robust return of 55 percent in the last 5 years with none of its constituents in negative for the given period. For 2019, the index has underperformed benchmark Nifty, up 5 percent as compared to a 6 percent rise in Nifty50.

Among constituents, Tata Elxsi has surged the most, up over 190 percent in 5 years. Meanwhile, NIIT Technologies, TCS, Infosys, and Mindtree have risen between 70-180 percent. Other stocks in the sector like HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, and Oracle Financial have also gained up to 38 percent in the given period.

Analysts remain bullish on the sector even as they expect the margins to be under pressure in the near-term. They believe one should be selective on IT stocks at the current levels in light of near-term headwinds and look at companies with greater revenue predictability along with healthy cash flow and cash return to shareholders.

"We maintain our overweight stance on the sector and expect revenue growth to revert to low double digits in FY21. We maintain 'buy' rating on TCS and Wipro. Tech Mahindra remains our only 'sell' amongst the large caps," Phillip Capital said in a report.

Motilal Oswal also believes that the weak pockets in the IT sector are unlikely to drag growth for the entire year.

The brokerage has a 'buy' call on Infosys, Tech Mahindra and 'neutral' on HCL Tech, Mindtree, NIIT Tech, TCS, Wipro. Meanwhile, Tata Elxsi is under review.

TCS, which reported its Q1 earnings on Tuesday, is one of the top picks for analysts. "TCS continues to display signs of rising client relevance with a combination of large deal-wins momentum and a rising share of digital. We expect TCS to be a prime beneficiary of the commoditisation of digital and AI adoption. We believe TCS to continue revenue momentum in FY20," Prabhudas Lilladher said in a report.

The stock has gained 11 percent in 2019 and 12 percent in the last one year.

Meanwhile, Centrum Broking retained 'add' on TCS, Infosys, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra. It has a 'reduce' call on HCL Tech.