All Nifty IT stocks gave positive returns in last 5 years. Should you invest in these now?
Updated : July 10, 2019 01:20 PM IST
Nifty IT has given a robust return of 55 percent in the last 5 years with none of its constituents in negative for the given period.
Among constituents, Tata Elxsi has surged the most, up over 190 percent in 5 years.
Analysts remain bullish on the sector even as they expect the margins to be under pressure in the near-term.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more