In association with
HPIDFC
cnbctv-18 budget 2019
#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Market
Market

All Nifty IT stocks gave positive returns in last 5 years. Should you invest in these now?

Updated : July 10, 2019 01:20 PM IST

Nifty IT has given a robust return of 55 percent in the last 5 years with none of its constituents in negative for the given period.
Among constituents, Tata Elxsi has surged the most, up over 190 percent in 5 years.
Analysts remain bullish on the sector even as they expect the margins to be under pressure in the near-term.
All Nifty IT stocks gave positive returns in last 5 years. Should you invest in these now?
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

ISRO to launch Chandrayaan-2: Lesser known facts about India's moon mission

ISRO to launch Chandrayaan-2: Lesser known facts about India's moon mission

ELSS Mutual Funds: Here are top 10 schemes in terms of 1-year returns

ELSS Mutual Funds: Here are top 10 schemes in terms of 1-year returns

TCS Q1 net profit surges 10.8% to Rs 8,131 crore, declares interim dividend of Rs 5 per share

TCS Q1 net profit surges 10.8% to Rs 8,131 crore, declares interim dividend of Rs 5 per share

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV