There is an app Timehop which reminds you of what you did today in the last many years. One of my tweets last year was that the trend of an increasing number of securities making their way into the futures & options (F&O) ban list had come to a grinding halt. Ironically, exactly a year later, we are again seeing a record number of stocks in the F&O ban list.

For starters, when a security gets into the F&O ban list, traders cannot take fresh futures or options positions an individual scrip because the exchange specified limit has been reached.

For the last two months, around eight to ten stocks are regularly hitting the limit, and finding themselves in the F&O ban list. Last Friday, a record number of 11 stocks were in F&O ban. The complete data is presented here

THE F&O BAN SURGE

July series:

There was a big arbitrage trade available in M&M Fin

Also, what is clear is the same set of stocks hitting the F&O ban again and again and in fact, some stocks start to hit the ban as early as the first day of the new series. Again, here are the numbers

This series: 17 days so far

CENTURYTEX 9

Now comes the most interesting part, which is the use of options to increase the positions and get the stocks in F&O ban. In most of these cases, options account for well over 50 percent of the total positions. But more startling is the highest Open Interest Option which in most cases is deep out of money call at premium close to zero. Basically, deep out of money strikes are 20-40 percent or even higher than current market price and there is a reasonable chance that the stock won’t cross those levels. For example, consider

Vodafone Idea, the stock priced at Rs 8.4, the highest Open Interest is at 11 Call, priced at the minimum price of 5 paise. Now to cross 11, Idea needs to rally 31 percent next week – possible but not probable. And there are many such examples as shown in the illustration below

Stock options open interest

Idea 52 percent

500 Call trades at Rs 1, strike is Rs 75 away from market price

Strike price is almost 8 Rupees away from market price

11 Call trades at 5 paise, stock trades at 8.40

Now the final part. The exchanges keep the minimum contract size around Rs 8 lakh. The margin is 20-60 percent depending on the stock. Index stocks like Reliance have the least margin and high beta stocks like Idea have the highest margins.

The option buyer only has to pay the price of the option. So in case of Idea, the lot size being 1.4 lakh shares, the option buyer while buying a 5 paise option pays only Rs 7,000 Rupees but the option seller pays the entire margin which in this case could be as high as Rs 7 lakh

What happens on expiry? These options expire worthless. The option buyer loses Rs 7000 and the option seller gets Rs 7000 and his margin is released. His effective cost in the 10-15 days interest on 7 lakh minus the Rs 7000 Rupee premium he gets

So the 4 big questions that need answering now are these

4) Has the time come to audit every deep out of money options trade?