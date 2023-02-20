NMDC Steel shares debut at Rs 31.75 on the bourses

The Union Cabinet in October 2020 approved the demerger of the plant from NMDC and the sale of the Centre's entire stake to a strategic buyer. The proceeds from selling the government stake will accrue to the exchequer.

The shares of NMDC Steel made its debut on the stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Monday. The shares listed at Rs 31.75 on both the NSE and BSE. The Union Cabinet in October 2020 approved the demerger of the plant from NMDC and the sale of the Centre's entire stake to a strategic buyer. The proceeds from selling the government stake will accrue to the exchequer.

Then last year the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) approved the demerger of NMDC Steel, the greenfield steel plant in Chhattisgarh, from NMDC Ltd.

Post-demerger, Nagarnar Steel Plant (NSP) became a separate company. After the demerger, shareholders of NMDC also remained to be shareholders of the demerged company (NSP) in the proportion of their shareholding. Hence, the government holds 60.79 percent of NSP, and the remaining stake will be with retail and institutional investors.

For each equity share owned, NMDC shareholders were allotted one share of NMDC Steel.

The plant, with a steel-making capacity of 3 million tonne per annum (mtpa), is yet to be commissioned fully. It is scheduled for completion by March 2023.

The book value of the plant is around Rs.17000 crore, meanwhile the debt is approximately Rs 3400 crore.

NMDC reported a 55.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 912.2 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 2,048 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 890 crore for the quarter under review.