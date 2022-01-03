Nippon India MF launches country's first auto ETF

Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited (NAM India), asset manager of Nippon India Mutual Fund (NIMF), has announced the launch of Nippon India Nifty Auto ETF,.

The Auto ETF is an open-ended scheme replicating/ tracking Nifty Auto Index.

The NFO will open on January 5, 2022 and close on January 14, 2022. The minimum investment amount required during New Fund Offer (NFO) is Rs 1,000 and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter.

Nippon India Nifty Auto ETF will predominantly invest in stocks comprising of the Nifty Auto Index in the same proportion as the Index. It will provide exposure to top 15 (as per Nifty Auto Index methodology) companies representing auto-related sectors like Automobiles 4 wheelers, Automobiles 2 and 3 wheelers, Auto Ancillaries, and Tyres.

The ETF is fully designed to reflect the behaviour and performance of the Automobiles sector. It will be benchmarked against Nifty Auto TRI. The investment objective of the scheme is to provide investment returns closely corresponding to the total returns of the securities as represented by the Nifty Auto Index before expenses, subject to tracking error. However, there can be no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the Scheme will be achieved.