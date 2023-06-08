Thursday (June 8) is also the record date for the corporate action, which means the training giant will check its records to identify the eligible shareholders of NIIT. Shareholders of NIIT will get one share of NIIT Learning Systems for each share of NIIT when the latter gets listed on stock exchanges post requisite regulatory approvals

Shares of NIIT rose as much as 5 percent in Thursday's trade after the stock turned ex-date for the demerger of its corporate learning business. The stock opened at Rs 98.70 level (adjusted of demerger) against yesterday's closing price of Rs 405.90. The stock later jumped 5 percent to hit a high of Rs 103.60 in today's trading session.

Thursday (June 8) is also the record date for the corporate action, which means the training giant will check its records to identify the eligible shareholders of NIIT. Shareholders of NIIT will get one share of NIIT Learning Systems for each share of NIIT when the latter gets listed on stock exchanges post requisite regulatory approvals.

NIIT's reorganisation plan, which was announced a year back, has taken concrete shape, with its Board approving a split of the company into two. The demerger of its corporate learning business was completed as of May 24, 2023, with the business transferred to NIIT Learning Systems.

Henceforth, NIIT Limited is focussing on the Skills & Careers business, while NLSL will operate the Corporate Learning Business.

NIIT group post demerger

Rajendra Pawar, the group's co-founder and chairman, had in May said that NIIT group post demerger emerged as a stronger and more dynamic organisation, unlocking growth and value for its customers, shareholders and stakeholders.

NIIT, as per Pawar, is poised to realise its true potential through the creation of two independently run businesses with signiifcant growth capital.

"Pursuant to the scheme, all option holders holding stock options, already granted by the company prior to the effective date to its employees under the NIIT ESOP Scheme 2005 shall be issued equivalent number of stock options (in the ratio - 1:1) by Transferee Company under its New ESOP Scheme (as explained in Scheme)," NIIT said in a regulatory filing.

"Accordingly, upon the scheme becoming effective, the existing exercise price of all the stock options for the option holders in the company granted under NIIT ESOP 2005 has been adjusted between NIIT Limited and NIIT Learning Systems Limited, in terms of the Scheme, in the enclosed manner," it said.

The rationale behind the demerger of its 2 verticals

Pawar had explained the rationale a year ago when the reorganisation plan was formulated. “We felt that there were two trajectories and two kinds of things going on with the brand NIIT. We felt the geographies of the two businesses – skills and careers and corporate learning business – were different, the business strategies different and the customer profiles different,” he had said.

However, the chairman said that an added impetus for the demerger now is the massive shakeups they foresee in the edtech sector, and the new opportunities it will bring.

“As you know, first there was the big boom of edtech, the hypothetical notions created by the pandemic, followed by massive corrections now. To add to it are the governance issues that some players are facing and the great disturbance in the market,” he had stated then.

Financials

NIIT's profit (demerged) for the year came in at Rs 3.20 crore, while the company's revenue surged 36 percent year-on-year to Rs 341.30 crore.

NIIT Learnings Systems reported a profit after tax of Rs 192.20 crore for FY23. It revenue for the year was up 20 percent at Rs 1,361.80 crore. Ebitda margin for the quarter under review came in at 23.2 percent.