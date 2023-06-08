By Meghna Sen

Shares of NIIT rose as much as 5 percent in Thursday's trade after the stock turned ex-date for the demerger of its corporate learning business. The stock opened at Rs 98.70 level (adjusted of demerger) against yesterday's closing price of Rs 405.90. The stock later jumped 5 percent to hit a high of Rs 103.60 in today's trading session.

Thursday (June 8) is also the record date for the corporate action, which means the training giant will check its records to identify the eligible shareholders of NIIT. Shareholders of NIIT will get one share of NIIT Learning Systems for each share of NIIT when the latter gets listed on stock exchanges post requisite regulatory approvals. NIIT's reorganisation plan, which was announced a year back, has taken concrete shape, with its Board approving a split of the company into two. The demerger of its corporate learning business was completed as of May 24, 2023, with the business transferred to NIIT Learning Systems.