Nigel D’Souza's market update on July 23: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat; Kotak Mahindra Bank, TVS Motor, IndiGo, DHFL in focus

Indian shares are expected to start tepid on Tuesday, as investors remain cautious following disappointing June-quarter earnings.

Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower on Monday dragged by financials and continued selling by foreign investors. The Sensex ended 306 points lower at 38,031, while the broader Nifty50 index lost 82 points to end at 11,337.

In global markets, Asian shares propped up following expectations of policy easing by major central banks, including the US Federal Reserve.

At 7.10 AM SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50's trend in India traded 8 points, or 0.07 percent, lower at 11,346.50, indicating a flat start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50.

Stocks to watch: Kotak Mahindra Bank, TVS Motor, IndiGo, DHFL in focus. Click here to know more.

About MarketBuzz

The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors.

MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing.

Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.