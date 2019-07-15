Nigel D’Souza's market update on July 15: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat; DHFL, IndiGo, SpiceJet, Jet Airways, ONGC in focus

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open little changed on Monday in line with global markets ahead of Chinese GDP data. Investors are also cautious amid ongoing June quarter earnings season. Asian shares were down marginally in thin trades as Japanese markets were shut for a public holiday. India’s retail inflation rate hit an eight-month high in June on higher food prices, but stayed below the RBI's medium-term target of 4 percent for an eleventh straight month. On Friday, the Sensex ended 87 points lower at 38,736, while the broader Nifty50 index lost 35 points to end at 11,548. At 7.34 AM, the SGX Nifty futures traded 6 points, or 0.05 percent, up at 11,552.50, indicating a flat start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50.DHFL, IndiGo, SpiceJet, Jet Airways, ONGC in focus.The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.