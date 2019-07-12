In association with
Nigel D’Souza's market update on July 12: Sensex, Nifty likely to open mixed; IndiGo, Eveready Industries, Yes Bank in focus

Indian shares are set for a mixed start on Friday following muted global cues and ahead of US-India trade talks beginning today. Asian shares edged lower over US-China trade concerns and ahead of the release of China’s June macroeconomic data. However, expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut later this month kept losses in check. On Thursday, Indian benchmark indices, Sensex ended 266 points higher at 38,823, while the broader Nifty50 index added 84 points to end at 11,583, driven by gains in metals, autos, and financials. At 7.30 AM, SGX Nifty an early indicator of the Nifty 50's trend in India, traded 13.50 points, or 0.12 percent, lower at 11,568.50, pointing to a mixed start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. Stocks to watch: IndiGo, Eveready Industries, Yes Bank in focus. Click here to know more. About MarketBuzz The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.
