#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal

Nigel D’Souza's market update on July 02: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat; Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, DHFL in focus

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open little changed on Tuesday, tracking muted trends in global markets. Asian shares traded mixed after disappointing PMI data. Meanwhile, US stocks hit record highs in the previous session following progress in US-China trade negotiations. Indian markets have turned cautious...

Listen to the full story in our latest podcast

2019-07-02 08:19:34
Apple PodcastsApple Podcasts
Google PodcastsGoogle Podcasts
StitcherStitcher
RadioPublicRadioPublic
SpotifySpotify
CastboxCastbox
DeezerDeezer
TuneInTuneIn

MarketBuzz

The most vital things you should know before the opening bell. Five days a week, powered by CNBC-TV18 Journalists. MarketBuzz breaks the clutter and gives you a complete lowdown of the most vital things that will impact the market. Listen in as our journalists provide you with actionable insights that will help your trading.

more Podcasts

Anisha Jain's market update on July 01: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; DHFL, Jet Airways, JSW Steel in focus
Anisha Jain's market update on July 01: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; DHFL, Jet Airways, JSW Steel in focus
Market
01 Jul 2019
Mangalam Maloo's market update on June 28: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; Cox & Kings, Sun Pharma, MindTree in focus
Mangalam Maloo's market update on June 28: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; Cox & Kings, Sun Pharma, MindTree in focus
Market
28 Jun 2019
Ekta Batra's market update on June 27: Sensex, Nifty set for flat opening; MindTree, Greaves Cotton in focus
Ekta Batra's market update on June 27: Sensex, Nifty set for flat opening; MindTree, Greaves Cotton in focus
Market
27 Jun 2019
Sonia Shenoy's market update on June 26: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; DHFL, Reliance Power, Persistent Systems in focus
Sonia Shenoy's market update on June 26: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; DHFL, Reliance Power, Persistent Systems in focus
Market
26 Jun 2019
Protect your home and car in monsoon
Protect your home and car in monsoon
Personal Finance, Finance
25 Jun 2019
Sonia Shenoy's market update on June 19: Sensex, Nifty set for strong start; SpiceJet, PNB, Canara Bank in focus
Sonia Shenoy's market update on June 19: Sensex, Nifty set for strong start; SpiceJet, PNB, Canara Bank in focus
Market
19 Jun 2019
Sign Up For Primo, Our Free Daily Newsletter