Nigel D'Souza's Market Update on August 19: Market likely to edge higher; Lupin, Cipla, RCom in focus

Indian shares are likely to open marginally higher on Monday, tracking gains in Asia, amid hopes of new stimulus from the government to revive growth. The gains are likely to be limited due to the continued selling by overseas investors in Indian equities. Foreign investors pulled out Rs 8,319 crore on a net basis from Indian capital markets in the first half of August. In Asia, shares advanced following steps announced by major economies such as China and Germany to support the economy. At 7:00 AM, the SGX Nifty futures traded 19.50 points, or 0.18 percent, higher at 11,073.50, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50.

