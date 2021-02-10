Nifty's journey from 1,107 to 15,000: Only 13 stocks, including HDFC Bank, RIL, there since beginning

Since launching in April 1996, Nifty has come a long way. It started trading at 1,107, with the base year of November 1995 set as 1,000. Since then, it took the benchmark nearly 18 years to reach the 7000-mark while the next 8,000 points came in the last around 7 years. Nifty 50 Index constituents make up roughly 58 percent of the total India market cap.

In a recent report, brokerage house Motilal Oswal pointed out that of the 50 stocks in the Nifty, thirteen companies – HDFC Bank, RIL, HDFC, ITC, HUL, L&T, SBI, Tata Motors, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Tata Steel, Grasim, Hero and Hindalco – have been a part of the index’s journey since inception.

The combined market cap of these 13 companies has grown at a CAGR of 18 percent between April 1996 and February 2021, it added.

MOSL noted that the common stock weightage in the Nifty-50 has reduced to 44 percent currently from 50.8 percent in April 1996.

Over the years, the sectoral representation of the Nifty has also undergone a world of change.

In 1996, the benchmark had zero representation from the IT sector and was dominated by Consumer, PSU Banks, and other sectors such as Oil & Gas, NBFC, Autos, Metals, and Textiles, the brokerage report stated.

Private Banks had only one representative in the form of HDFC Bank with 0.4 percent weight, it added.

With a change in the economy from Manufacturing to Services over the past three decades and the rise of the private sector, the sectoral representation in 2021 is vastly different from that of 1996, observed in the report.

The Top 2 sectors in 2021 are Private Banks with 25.5 percent weight and Technology at 16.1 percent weightage. These had 0.4 percent and 0 percent representation in the beginning.

in 2021, from 12.2 percent and 10.7 percent in 1996.

As per the brokerage report, Nifty's journey has mirrored the country’s economic growth from the time that it was launched. After the initial phase of political instability over 1996–98, the benchmark has witnessed several crises like the Asian Financial Crisis, the dot com bubble, the Global Financial Crisis, the Taper Tantrum, and the COVID pandemic currently.

The recent sprint to 15,000 this month from pandemic lows of 7,600 hit in March 2022 has seen the index has doubled in just 220 days.