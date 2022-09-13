Nifty50 closes above 18,000 after 5 months as market extends winning run to 4th day

By Sandeep Singh

Mini The Sensex and the Nifty50 scaled five-month closing highs on Tuesday, backed by buying across most sectors. Globally, investors awaited a key inflation reading from the US for clues on the Fed's action on COVID-era interest rates ahead.

Indian equity benchmarks extended a winning run to the fourth session in a row on Tuesday, led by gains in financial, oil & gas and IT shares, with the Nifty50 closing above the 18,000 mark for the first time since April 4. Strength across global markets as investors remained on a buying spree — having digested a hawkish mood in major central banks last week to tackle red-hot inflation — boosted the sentiment on Dalal Street.

The 50-strong index jumped to as high as 18,088.3 during the session, up 152 points or 0.8 percent from its previous close. The Sensex gained as much as 520.2 points or 0.9 percent to touch 60,635.3 at the strongest level of the day.

Both indices clocked their strongest closing levels in more than five months.

Thirty four stocks in the Nifty50 basket rose for the day. Bajaj Finserv, Tata Consumer Products, IndusInd Bank, Britannia and Bharti Airtel were the top gainers.

Titan, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank and Adani Ports — rising around 1.5 percent each — were also among the blue-chip stocks that gained the most.

HDFC Bank, Reliance, HDFC, Bajaj Finserv and Bharti Airtel were the biggest boosts for both main indices, together contributing more than 250 points to the rise in Sensex.

On the other hand, Shree Cement, Cipla, Eicher Motors, Divi's Labs, Bharat Petroleum, Tech Mahindra and TCS — declining between 0.3 percent and 0.9 percent — were the top laggards.

Financial, consumer durable, metal and FMCG spaces were among the top gainers on NSE.

The Nifty Bank — whose constituents include SBI and HDFC Bank among 12 major lenders in the country — clocked its highest close in 10 months.

"Positive indicators from the domestic economy, such as FII inflow, improving macro parameters and decreased inflation are the key factors for the current surge in the Indian market," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Official readings released on Monday showed worse-than-expected consumer inflation and industrial production in the country.

"Global markets have recently joined the rally ahead of the release of US inflation data, amid expectations of a further ease in inflation which would help the Fed take a less hawkish stance... Policy decisions by the RBI and the Fed at their upcoming policy meetings will drive the market going ahead," Nair added.

Overall market breadth remained in favour of the bulls throughout the day, with 1,856 stocks rising and 1,639 falling on BSE at the close.

The rupee scaled a one-month high against the US dollar amid weakness in the greenback overseas.

Global markets

European markets began the day in the green, mirroring the trend in much of Asia, as Aveva shares jumped following a report that France's Schneider was nearing a deal to buy out the company. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up half a percent at the last count.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.4 percent, suggesting a higher start ahead on Wall Street.